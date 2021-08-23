Man sentenced in disorderly conduct case

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) -An area man charged with making disturbing comments about children, and staring at kids at a school, agreed to a plea bargain on Friday.



A criminal misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge against Tyler Bronstad was reduced to a county ordinance violation, and Bronstad was fined $267.

Back in June Chetek police said dozens of people complained about Facebook videos featuring Bronstad talking about wanting to have sex with children. And on three occasions he was observed staring at kids on the playground at a Chetek elementary school.