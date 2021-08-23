Italy-Moroccan student freed after satirical cartoon post

ROME (AP) — Italy’s foreign ministry says an Italian-Moroccan student has been freed by Moroccan authorities after she was detained on blasphemy charges. The 23-year-old student, Ikram Nazih, was convicted in June of “offenses against religion” for having shared a satirical cartoon on Facebook in 2019. The Italian newspaper Domani, which had championed her cause, said the cartoon had transformed a verse of the Quran into a verse about whisky.Domani said Nazih had been detained upon arrival in June after she travelled to Morocco to visit relatives. It said she had been sentenced to more than three years in prison after a religious group in Morocco had lodged a formal complaint against her for the Facebook post, which she had cancelled.