Help coming for Wisconsin homeowners behind on mortgage, tax payments

MADISON (WQOW) - Gov. Tony Evers says $92.7 million will be made available to help homeowners behind on payments.

The money is part of a new program called Wisconsin Help for Homeowners, which uses funds from the American Rescue Plan.

It will be available to homeowners behind on mortgage payments or property taxes, condo owners behind on fees and manufactured homeowners with housing debt.

“We’re working to ensure that every family, household, and community has the resources to rebound and recover,” Evers said. “We know this type of program is sorely needed to help folks keep a roof over their heads, and will be key to helping Wisconsin homeowners bounce back.”

More information will be expected soon, with an expected launch sometime this fall.