Gilman man dies in Taylor County crash

TAYLOR COUNTY (WQOW) - A 19-year-old Gilman man died following a one-vehicle crash in Taylor County on Monday.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. near Pinewood Drive in the Town of Taft. On scene, first responders found the SUV in the ditch. The driver, identified as Trenton Glidden of Gilman, was inside, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation shows Glidden was traveling eastbound on Pinewood Drive when he lost control and struck a tree. The sheriff's office reports driving too fast and inattentive driving as apparent factors in the incident.