Forced medication recommended for Danish suspect in wildfire

DENVER (AP) — A psychiatrist has recommended that a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting a Colorado wildfire that burned 149 homes should be forcibly medicated. The finding of the doctor at the state mental hospital was revealed Monday during a court hearing for Jesper Joergensen. It could pave the way for him to stand trial over three years later but the doctor’s report, which is sealed, wasn’t discussed in any detail. The recommendation still must be approved by a judge before any medication can be given Joergensen, who has been repeatedly found unable go on trial because because of his delusional disorder.