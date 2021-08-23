First of several storm chances this week arrives Tuesday morning

It was another humid day across the Chippewa Valley, though temperatures stayed below 90. Areas near the Twin Cities did get to 90, and it felt even warmer there as dew points areawide were in the 60s and 70s all day. There was some lower humidity to the northwest, but any relief we get will be short-lived this week.

There will be several chances for showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s with just an exception or two in the seven day forecast.

The first chance arrives early tomorrow morning when a complex of thunderstorms is likely. They could arrive as early as 4am or 5am, but most likely timing is in the mid-morning and they could linger through early afternoon. A few pop-up chances are possible in the evening and tomorrow night after that main complex.

Those storms have a level 1 risk of becoming severe, meaning that isolated severe storms are possible, though most likely they will contain sub-severe wind and hail along with some downpours. Remember to use your headlights when driving in rain during the day, and that you'll most likely have to turn them on manually even if your car has automatic headlights.

Wednesday is the most likely day to stay dry with storms most likely staying south, but I cannot quite rule out that slight chance yet. Otherwise, expect on and off chances through the rest of the week and possibly into next weekend.

All these rain chances bring the potential for several inches of rainfall. Widespread totals will likely be in the two to four inch range, but there could be locally higher totals depending on where the strongest storms from each chance form. Totals like this aren't that big of a risk for flash flooding when spread out over several systems, but some places may get a couple inches from just one storm, and that's could cause localized flash flooding.