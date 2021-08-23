Complaint details alleged drug dealings that preceded woman’s death in Menomonie

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - We are learning many more details about what led up to a woman's death in Menomonie last weekend.

Clinton M. Manuell, 23, Rebecca A. Barbeau 58, and Randy E. Johnson, 47, were all arrested and now all three are charged with a variety of drug crimes.

Manuell is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance and three counts of bail jumping.

Barbeau is charged with two counts of meth delivery and possession with intent to distribute meth.

Johnson is charged with delivery of meth, possession with intent to deliver meth and three counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

Authorities were called to a home on 3rd Avenue West in Menomonie on Aug. 15 for a possible drug overdose death. They said when they got to the house they found baggies with meth, THC, and dried mushrooms, along with drug paraphernalia.

An officer said he searched Manuell's phone and found a conversation showing Manuell and the victim had purchased $80 worth of drugs from Barbeau the night before.

After that, authorities went to Barbeau's home where she, Johnson and two other people who have not been charged were taken into custody. An officer said when he knocked on the door, he could hear people moving around inside and "hiding things." Nobody answered the door, so officers broke it open.

Barbeau told authorities she had been selling and using meth for about a year. She admitted she met with the victim and Manuell on Aug. 14. She said she sold them one gram of meth for $80. "A large amount of meth" was found inside her home.

Barbeau went on to tell an investigator that Johnson helped her sell drugs.

If convicted, Barbeau faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison based on current charges. Manuell faces more than 22 years and Johnson 55 1/2 years.