Chippewa Valley responds to new statewide $100 vaccine incentive

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For the several thousand that are still unvaccinated in Eau Claire County, Monday's announcement of a new statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentive may bring a welcomed boost in delivered doses.

To learn how WQOW viewers feel about these vaccine payments, News 18 hit the streets to find out if $100 will convince people to roll up their sleeves. Here's what they had to say:

"I think I'd do it for free, but with a hundred bucks, it's more incentive to do it, so I guess, yeah, I'd get vaccinated," said Nathan Wester, who is not vaccinated.

"I think it's a good idea," said Allison Schroeder, who is vaccinated. "I feel like a lot of people are just sort of lazy about it, so I think it would definitely help a lot more people get vaccinated."

"A hundred dollars isn't gonna change a lot of people's minds, so it might just be adding a lot of bureaucracy for not a lot of change," said Nathan Nickodem, who is vaccinated.

"Where are my hundred dollars? I got my vaccine back in April and there were no incentives then," said Roy Malcolm, who is vaccinated. "We should get back pay!"

"I still wouldn't do it for a hundred bucks," said Logan Armstrong, who is not vaccinated. "I don't know, like I'm not against it. I just want to wait a little longer until more stuff comes out about it I guess."

