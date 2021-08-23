Chippewa County standoff suspect faces 129 years in prison

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A man who police say barricaded himself in a house, started it on fire and took off running is now charged with 10 counts in connection to the case which could put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Kane Berg, 35, is charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at another, possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal trespass, arson, meth possession and four counts of bail jumping,

According to the criminal complaint filed Monday in Chippewa County Court:

On Aug. 15, a woman flagged down a deputy saying Berg was in her home and that he had a gun.

Authorities pinged Berg's cell phone to a home on Water Street in Chippewa Falls.

When police arrived there they saw Berg upstairs and said he threw out a smoke bomb.

SWAT vehicles arrived and started to break into the home. SWAT members saw smoke coming from the house's eves and determined there was a fire that was growing quickly.

Then, Berg jumped out of the second-story window and took off running. He later told authorities he thought about what to do and threw a match, which started the fire. He said he stayed in the room with a dog until it got too hot and he jumped out the window. Then he said he heard gunshots and thought he was being shot at which is why he took off running.

Authorities say when Berg was arrested he had an unused 12 gauge shotgun shell, two knives and a bag with meth in it.

Authorities checked around the house and found a sawed-off shotgun outside. In it, they found a live shell.

If convicted, Berg faces up to 129 years in prison.