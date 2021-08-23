Blugold Marching Band prepares for upcoming season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For the first time since January 2020, the entire Blugold Marching Band played as one unit Monday.

WATCH: WQOW's Blugold Marching Band special

"This band, in a lot of ways, is what I live for, it’s what I survive for. Last year was a challenge. We divided them up into five different performing groups, and the largest group was only 100 people. It was more about the comradery, lack of comradery, than anything else. You never got that full ensemble experience. It’s just hard to develop any cohesiveness," said Randy Dickerson, director of the Blugold Marching Band.

The number of band members dropped from 475 before the pandemic in 2019 down to 400 during the pandemic, and the number of applicants dropped as well.

Dickerson said he's not worried.

"Even though our application rate was a little smaller, it seems like only the best of the best applied. I’m realizing that talent level is a lot higher than we had two years ago, so I’m not concerned about what the quality of the band will be. It’s going to be just fine. We do anticipate going back up to 500 [band members] next year," Dickerson said.

Until Thursday, Aug. 26, the band will go through 12-hour practice sessions - focusing on marching fundamentals, breathing exercises, learning dance choreography, and bonding.

"We have people who are always supporting each other, we’ve developed lifelong friendships here – and many people have actually married people they met in the Blugold Marching Band," said Daniel Model, senior drum major.

"Everyone is also paired with a big and little, so everyone who is a new member is paired with an old member. What we like to say is we are a big extended family, and within the sections is our close family," said Megan Gosian, a junior trombone section leader.

The band performs for the first time on Sept. 4 at Carson Park during UW-Eau Claire's opening football game.

Dickerson said to expect a lot of dancing and choreography during performances. To see the marching band's performance schedule, click or tap here.