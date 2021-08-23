Bloomer School District aide charged with sexual assault of student

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Bloomer teacher's aide could spend more than a decade in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

Noah R. Lane, 22, was arrested for the alleged crime back in July. Now, he is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff.

According to the criminal complaint filed Monday in Chippewa County Court:

The 16-year-old student told police she and Lane had "consensual sex," and she touched him sexually, however, the age of consent in Wisconsin is 18.

The girl is a student in the Bloomer School District, and Lane is a middle school special education paraprofessional.

Lane will be in court on Aug. 24 for an initial appearance. If convicted, he could spend 12 years in prison.

In July, Lane was placed on an unpaid leave. News 18 reached out to the school district on Monday and learned that is still the case.