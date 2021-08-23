Avoiding mosquito-related illnesses

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While the likelihood of contracting illness spread by mosquitoes increases, Wisconsin Health Departments are urging people to use extra caution.

Experts suggest using an EPA-registered repellent, using specially treated clothing and gear, wearing loose-fitting clothes, and avoiding spending time outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Mosquitos like to lay eggs in standing water like ponds, bird baths or buckets. You can prevent them from breeding around your home by emptying and cleaning those items daily.

The serious infections health experts see are eastern equine encephalitis, Jamestown Canyon virus and La Crosse encephalitis.

Officials added that these illnesses are rare, but some can still leave symptoms.

"Some mild symptoms might be just a fever, headache or body aches. But severe symptoms from some of these illnesses can be seizure, inflammation of the brain, and a lot of other serious medical issues," said Audrey Boerner with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

Experts add if you think you might be sick from a mosquito bite and have concerning symptoms, you should contact your doctor to take proper action.