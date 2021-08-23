Astronaut’s undisclosed minor medical issue delays spacewalk

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is delaying a spacewalk at the International Space Station this week because of an undisclosed medical issue involving one of its astronauts. Officials announced the postponement Monday, less than 24 hours before Mark Vande Hei was supposed to float outside. Officials say Vande Hei is dealing with “a minor medical issue.” They say it’s not an emergency, but didn’t provide any further details. Vande Hei has been at the space station since April and is expected to remain there until next spring. He and a crewmate were supposed to go out Tuesday to install a bracket for new solar wings. NASA says the work can wait.