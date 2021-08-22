Swan, 14, wins Red Cedar Speedway track championship

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- At just 14 years of age, Chippewa Falls native Kennedy Swan has won her first track championship.

Swan secured the 2021 WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds Track Championship at Red Cedar Speedway on Friday with a second place finish in her feature. The title came down to the final feature, where she edged out JD Ford by 12 points.

It's her first track championship in her second season in Midwest Modifieds. Red Cedar Speedway will return on August 27th for season championship races.