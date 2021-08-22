Stormy start to a wet week

After a beautiful and comfortable weekend, storm chances are making their return. We stayed comfortable on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and low humidity.

We will see more clouds rolling in on Sunday night with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Storms will enter Western Wisconsin around 9pm on Sunday. The risk for severe storms is very low Sunday night through Monday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will last until about 8am Monday. After clearing we will see a little bit of sunshine and feel very muggy, before more storms come on Tuesday.

A mostly cloudy sky with a chance of showers and thunderstorms is what you can expect on Tuesday. Humidity will still feel very muggy.

Thunderstorms on Tuesday can become strong or severe. We are currently in a level 1 risk for isolated storms becoming severe.

Humidity drops very little on Wednesday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Unfortunately after Wednesday's storm chances, showers and thunder storms will continue through the weekend.