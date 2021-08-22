Steve Torrence wins at Brainerd to complete NHRA track sweep

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Steve Torrence won at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, giving him a least one victory at every track on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series circuit. The points leader and three-time defending Top Fuel champion drove to his seventh victory of the year and 47th overall, beating Clay Millican in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals with a 3.712-second run at 323.74 mph. Matt Hagan won in Funny Car, beating Cruz Pedregon with a 3.923 at 327.98 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat for his second victory of the season and 38th overall.