Sharing culture, language, and passions: First annual Cultural Festival held in Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW) - In Altoona Sunday, River Prairie Park was full of people, art and culture.

"There's something to be said about being able to celebrate together," said Mireya Sigala with El Centro de Conexión de Chippewa Valley.

Besides the food trucks and vendors, the amphitheater was busy all day with musical performances.

"I think [today] celebrates the importance of getting to know one another, and appreciating each others art, and each others music, and each other as people," said Jacky Miller with JONAH of the Chippewa Valley.

While this is the first official River Prairie Cultural Festival, the event dates back four years, originally held in Eau Claire as an event to bring together the police department and Latino community. But now, it brings together people from the Black, Latino, Hmong, and white community as well as people from a variety of religious backgrounds.

"I hope that there is some community building," Sigala said. "I think that's so important that people connect because when you connect, that's when you actually get to see the things that you have in common with other people and that's when you can appreciate your neighbors."

"There's been so many different hateful crimes lately and during COVID, but this is a time when we all get to love, and share our passions, our culture, the language that we have, and just getting to know one another," said True Vue with the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association.

This year's cultural fest may be over now, but organizers already have their sights on next year.

"I think this is such an important event, celebrating all the different types of people that we have here, so for those who are unable to make it, hopefully this is something we cam do every year," Vue said.



Event organizers also said they hope the connections people made Sunday go beyond the event.