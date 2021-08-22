Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in car crash involving high speeds

Medford (WAOW) -- One person is dead and two hurt in a car crash allegedly involving speeds of 100 mph.

Authorities say 20-year-old Hunter Ried of Medford died in the crash. He was reportedly a passenger in the car and was wearing a seatbelt.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on County Highway M near Sailor Creek Rd. in Grover.

Police say preliminary investigation shows the driver of the car was going 100 mph when the driver lost control at a turn and the car flipped into the ditch.

The driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital and later released. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors, according to authorities. Police say high speeds and negligent operation of the car appear to be the cause of the crash.

The Taylor Co. Sheriff's Dept. says at the end of the investigation they believe charges will be filed with the district attorney's office.