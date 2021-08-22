CRBL teams fall short in WBA State Tournament

(WQOW)- Four Chippewa River Baseball League teams reached the final weekend of the Wisconsin Baseball Association State Tournament, but none of them could prevail as champions.

The Tilden Tigers reached the semifinals on Sunday, but fell to the Spooner Cardinals 7-2, eliminating them from the tournament.

The Eau Claire Bears, Cavaliers, and Osseo Merchants were all eliminated during pool play on Saturday.

The Haugen Knights defeated Spooner to win the 2021 championship.