Afghan refugees arrive at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY (WQOW) - The Department of Defense has announced the first refugees to Fort McCoy arrived Sunday.

In a press release the Task Force McCoy Public Affairs said that special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other individuals at risk arrived in the afternoon. It did not state how many have arrived so far.

Officials expect more arrivals throughout the coming days and the U.S. Northern Command is working to build additional capacity at McCoy.

1,000 service members form multiple units of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve are there to provide support to the refugees.

In a statement Fort McCoy said, "We look forward to the opportunity to treat our temporary guests with the utmost respect and Wisconsin hospitality as they commence their Special Immigrant Visa process."