“Rally for Rail” encourages House to pass infrastructure deal

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A passenger rail service in Eau Claire is what the two dozen people gathered in Phoenix Park Saturday want to see.

Members of the Chippewa Valley Transit Alliance, along with other local advocacy groups and politicians visited to celebrate the Senate passing the infrastructure deal earlier this month, which includes billions for passenger rail services.



They also wanted to encourage members of the House of Representatives, namely Rep. Ron Kind, to vote to pass the bill when they take it up in a few weeks.

"We need local rail, we need regional rail, and we need better connectivity between all all modes of public transportation," said Mark Quam, vice president of All Aboard Wisconsin and one of Saturday's speakers.

Amtrak announced in April a 15-year plan that, if they receive the funds from Congress, would include them adding a 160 new stops, including one in Eau Claire.