Furry friends take center stage at dog show

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Indianhead Kennel Club welcomed 600 dogs to their annual show at the Eau Claire County Fairgrounds. The dog show is more specifically, an American Kennel Club confirmation show.

"Each breed has a standard, and we try to breed to that standard, and so what the judges do is they look at a dog, and they go 'this dog fits the standard better than this one does,'" said kennel club vice president Stephanie Sorensen.

The dog show is an annual event, with Sorensen saying her favorite part is the comradery.

"You have a group of like-minded people who care so much about pure bred dogs," she said. "We care about the way they look, we care about their temperaments, we care about their health, we do a ton of health testing before we even consider breeding them, and so bringing them to a show is like the culmination of all of our efforts to try and bring in the perfect dog, but also be your family companions."

The show continues Sunday, and anyone can come by and watch.