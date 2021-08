(WQOW) - Both Eau Claire Babe Ruth Baseball teams finished impressive seasons Friday with third place finishes at their respective world series tournaments.

The 14U team lost to Southeast by a score of 5-1 in Ottumwa, Iowa. The Eau Claire A's went 4-2 for the week.

The 13U team was edged by New England, 8-7, in eight innings in Jamestown, New York. Eau Claire finished the week with a 3-2 record.