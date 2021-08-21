A quiet and comfortable weekend

After a very hot and humid week, we are back on the comfortable side of things. A cold front passed us after a few showers and storms on Friday night. That cold front gave us cooler high temperatures and comfortable humidity.

The sky will remain clear and cool for your Saturday night. Lows will dip to the lower 50s with patchy fog.

We will see an ample amount of sunshine on Sunday with highs climbing towards 80. A few more clouds will roll in late Sunday for a partly cloudy sky. We will stay comfortable with lower humidity and lower temperatures.

Storm chances stay minimal until late Sunday night when humidity makes a quick return. We will see storm chances arriving late Sunday and early morning Monday.

The threats for these storms are minimal with no risk for severe storms in our area.

After storms clear out Monday morning we will see more sunshine with highs in the upper 80s. Dew point temperatures will be high, making it feel very muggy.

Storm chances return on Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms and highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and comfortable with highs in the low 80s. Slight storm chances return on Thursday and will last into the weekend.