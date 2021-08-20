UWEC will require masks indoors starting Aug. 30

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Regardless of vaccination status, everyone will need to wear a mask indoors at UW-Eau Claire starting Monday, Aug. 30.

Earlier this month, university officials said people would be "expected" to wear masks, but stopped short of requiring it.

In addition to the masking order, the university is requiring students and employees who are not vaccinated to get a COVID-19 test each week. That requirement will be in place until at least Sept. 30 when campus officials will reassess it.

“Our campuses are now in regions of the state with continuing high rates of infection due to the delta variant,” said Chancellor Jim Schmidt. “We must do all we can to assure that faculty, staff and students can come back to learn together. Requiring indoor masks, and providing vaccinations and regular testing for those individuals unable to vaccinate, will help keep us all healthy and able to offer a richer learning experience this year.”

Vaccines will be available on campus for students, faculty and staff.

