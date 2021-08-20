Strong to severe storms replace heat, haze and humidity…for now

We've hit 90 degrees 19 times in 2021 and Friday we'll try to make it 20. That heat and humidity will soon be replaced after a round of thunderstorms.

Friday will be hot again with high temperatures climbing towards 90. Dew points will again be in the mid 60s making it feel like the low 90s.

There will be plenty of sunshine and haze to go with our humidity Friday. The big changes start once the cold front arrives late Friday into Saturday.

A broken line of storms is set to move through the valley between 10 pm and 3 am. A few isolated showers and storms may linger through early Saturday, but the majority of the activity will be overnight.

A level 1, isolated risk, has been issued for large hail and gusty winds in the Chippewa Valley. This is the lowest level risk for storms but you should still keep alerts on overnight.

Once these pass, the happy, much more refreshing weather moves in leaving us partly cloudy and cooler with temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.

This will only last through Sunday though, because another warm front will bring back the heat and humidity for Monday and Tuesday. Storms will drop us back to comfortable though by mid next week.