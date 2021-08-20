Strong storms on the way before cooling off this weekend

We have hit a high of at least 90 degrees for the 20th time this summer. It has definitely been a hot summer, but not quite as hot as it was in 1988. In 1988 they had 45 days of 90 degree highs or more.

Heat begins slowing down on Friday night after a cold front passes bringing storms and cooler air. The storms will weaken as they enter Western Wisconsin, but we are still in a level 1 risk of isolated storms becoming strong or severe.

Storms will enter Western Wisconsin around midnight and last into the late morning on Saturday.

After storms pass on Saturday morning, you can expect a partly cloudy sky with highs reaching 80. Humidity will not be as bad since we will have cooler and dryer air. Lows will drop to the lower 50s on Saturday.

Storm chances take a short break before returning on Sunday. Before storms arrive you can expect a partly cloudy sky with highs reaching the upper 70s on Sunday.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms continues through Monday with highs in the mid 80s.

The storm trend will continue on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. We begin cooling again on Wednesday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms and highs in the low 80s. Slight chances of showers and thunderstorms will continue through Friday.