Special Weather Statement issued August 20 at 11:26PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1124 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Oronoco to near Wykoff to near Elma to

Ionia to near Shell Rock. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts will range from 30 to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Chatfield around 1130 PM CDT.

Elgin around 1135 PM CDT.

Jerico around 1140 PM CDT.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.