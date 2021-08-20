Special Weather Statement issued August 20 at 10:43PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1042 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Frontenac to Eyota to near Marble Rock.

Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Dover around 1050 PM CDT.

St. Charles around 1055 PM CDT.

People attending Spring Valley, MN, Canton Days Off, Mayo Civic

Center Riverside Plaza, Mayo Park, and Goodview Park should seek

safe shelter immediately!

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.