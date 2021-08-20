Special Weather Statement issued August 20 at 10:27PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1020 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Red Wing to Rochester to 7 miles southeast

of Rockwell. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Rochester around 1025 PM CDT.

Eyota around 1035 PM CDT.

People attending Spring Valley, MN, Canton Days Off, Mayo Civic

Center Riverside Plaza, Mayo Park, and Goodview Park should seek

safe shelter.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.