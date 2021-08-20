R. Kelly sex trafficking trial: What to know and expect

NEW YORK (AP) — What do you need to know about the R. Kelly sex trafficking trial? As the New York federal trial unfolds over the next month or so, expect to hear from multiple accusers who say the R&B superstar physically, sexually and psychologically dominated them. They say he was assisted by a racketeering enterprise of loyalists who would do his bidding. The singer has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is also charged with sex-related crimes in Illinois and Minnesota.