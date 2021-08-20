Prep football week 1 matchups

Prep football week 1 matchupsUpdated
(WQOW) - Week 1 of the prep football season in Wisconsin continues Friday night with most of the Chippewa Valley taking the field for the first time in 2021.
Below are matchups, listed by conference:
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse Logan, 7 PM at Swanson Field in La Crosse
River Falls at Menomonie, 7 PM at Williams Stadium in Menomonie
Sun Prairie at Hudson, 6 PM at Raider Stadium in Hudson
Medford at Rice Lake, 7 PM at Pug Lund Field
New Richmond at St. Croix Central, 7 PM
Ellsworth at Superior, 7 PM at NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior
Cloverbelt Conference
Eau Claire Regis at Kenosha Bradford, 5 PM at Mary D. Bradford Stadium in Kenosha
Fall Creek at Altoona, 7 PM at OakLeaf Stadium in Altoona
Elk Mound at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 PM at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School
Osseo-Fairchild at Cumberland, 7 PM at Endeavor Stadium in Cumberland
Colby at Neillsville/Granton, 7 PM at Neillsville High School
Eleva-Strum at Mondovi, 7 PM at Mondovi High School
Durand at Spring Valley, 7 PM at Spring Valley High School
Dairyland Conference
Independence/Gilmanton at Boyceville, 7 PM at Boyceville High School
Pepin/Alma at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 PM at Plum City High School
Blair-Taylor at Luther, 7 PM at Luther High School
Colfax at Whitehall, 7 PM at Whitehall High School
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Cameron at Clear Lake, 7 PM at Clear Lake High School
Webster at Turtle Lake, 7 PM at Turtle Lake High School
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott, 7 PM at Cadott High School
Heart o' North Conference
Somerset at Bloomer, 7 PM at Bloomer High School
Barron at Ladysmith, 7 PM at Ladysmith High School
Northwestern at Ashland, 7 PM at Weikal Field in Ashland
Spooner at Prescott, 7 PM at Prescott High School
Unity at St. Croix Falls - cancelled due to health and safety protocols
Middle Border Conference
Sparta at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 PM at King Field in Baldwin
Osceola at Hayward, 7 PM at High School