Prep football week 1 matchups

(WQOW) - Week 1 of the prep football season in Wisconsin continues Friday night with most of the Chippewa Valley taking the field for the first time in 2021.

Below are matchups, listed by conference:

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse Logan, 7 PM at Swanson Field in La Crosse

River Falls at Menomonie, 7 PM at Williams Stadium in Menomonie

Sun Prairie at Hudson, 6 PM at Raider Stadium in Hudson

Medford at Rice Lake, 7 PM at Pug Lund Field

New Richmond at St. Croix Central, 7 PM

Ellsworth at Superior, 7 PM at NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior

Cloverbelt Conference

Eau Claire Regis at Kenosha Bradford, 5 PM at Mary D. Bradford Stadium in Kenosha

Fall Creek at Altoona, 7 PM at OakLeaf Stadium in Altoona

Elk Mound at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 PM at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School

Osseo-Fairchild at Cumberland, 7 PM at Endeavor Stadium in Cumberland

Colby at Neillsville/Granton, 7 PM at Neillsville High School

Eleva-Strum at Mondovi, 7 PM at Mondovi High School

Durand at Spring Valley, 7 PM at Spring Valley High School

Dairyland Conference

Independence/Gilmanton at Boyceville, 7 PM at Boyceville High School

Pepin/Alma at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 PM at Plum City High School

Blair-Taylor at Luther, 7 PM at Luther High School

Colfax at Whitehall, 7 PM at Whitehall High School

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Cameron at Clear Lake, 7 PM at Clear Lake High School

Webster at Turtle Lake, 7 PM at Turtle Lake High School

Stanley-Boyd at Cadott, 7 PM at Cadott High School

Heart o' North Conference

Somerset at Bloomer, 7 PM at Bloomer High School

Barron at Ladysmith, 7 PM at Ladysmith High School

Northwestern at Ashland, 7 PM at Weikal Field in Ashland

Spooner at Prescott, 7 PM at Prescott High School

Unity at St. Croix Falls - cancelled due to health and safety protocols

Middle Border Conference

Sparta at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 PM at King Field in Baldwin

Osceola at Hayward, 7 PM at High School