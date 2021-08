Meet Sam!

Sam is a 2 year old male waiting for his forever home at the Dunn Count Humane Society.

Same is a big sweetheart, weighing in at 63 pounds and loving to play. He is a goofball and does well with other dogs, loves toys, and has a ton of energy.

If you think you'd be a perfect home for Sam, head on over to the Dunn County Humane Society's website to set up a time to meet him.