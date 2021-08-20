Ninth annual Coffee for Champions raises money for Wisconsin Special Olympics

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- There were lot of police officers at the Dunkin on Clairemont Avenue on Friday, but they were not just there for donuts.

They stopped by for the ninth annual Coffee for Champions, asking you to help them raise money for the Wisconsin Special Olympics.

Since its beginning, the event has raised $350,000, benefiting over 8,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities here in the Badger State.

Officers even got behind the counter to help collect funds.

For Altoona Police Officer Jake Henning, the event is a way to help out a good cause while being visible and active in the Chippewa Valley.

"We like to be a big part of our community and make sure that we're reaching out and engaging with our community so we can really develop those positive relationships," he said. "Hopefully, those will flow into if there is ever a negative situation in the community, we can use those positive relationships to help resolve any conflict that we might have."

The money raised goes toward the year-round sports training and more than 100 athletic events in 19 Olympic-type sports that the Wisconsin Special Olympics hold.