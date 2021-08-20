Mother’s milk highlighted during National Breastfeeding Month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - August is National Breastfeeding Month, and a local lactation consultant is sharing the benefits of doing so.

Lactation consultant and registered nurse Teresa DeMoe with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire said a mother's milk has many benefits for both mom and baby.

She said infants who drink breastmilk have a reduced risk of diabetes, obesity, and SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).

Breast milk also has many antibodies and helps develop good bacteria in a baby's gut.

For mom, DeMoe said breastfeeding decreases risk of certain cancers, osteoporosis, and builds better bonding.

"I do feel that at times there may be a stigma. I think that we just have to normalize breastfeeding as much as possible. This is a natural, normal thing. And by doing education with moms, by doing education with families, and then just getting all this really good information out, we can share the benefits of breastfeeding," DeMoe said.

Sacred Heart offers free educational classes as well as a breastfeeding support group where new moms can learn about latching, pumping and infant feeding cues.

For more information, call 715-717-4156 or visit HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital/Events.