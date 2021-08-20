Menomonie tops River Falls 28-6, first win under Mike Sinz

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- Mike Sinz left Eau Claire Memorial to head home to his alma mater Menomonie, and Friday he got his first win with the Mustangs 28-6 over River Falls.

Menomonie jumped out to a 14-6 lead into the second quarter, but River Falls had chances to cut the deficit. The Wildcats got to the red zone before halftime, but Cole Evavold fumbled and the Mustangs recovered before the break.

In the third, Menomonie's Nick Haviland punched in another touchdown on the goal line to extend the lead to 21-6.

River Falls didn't give up, quarterback Vito Massa threw a moonball downfield to Nate Weick on 4th down to extend the drive. Moments later, Massa checked down to Gavin Kohel, who nearly reached the goal line before Menomonie's defense punched the ball out again and forced another fumble recovery.

The Mustangs would score again to seal the game 28-6, giving Mike Sinz his first win as head coach in their home opener.

The Mustangs visit Holmen next week, who lost 40-0 to Chippewa Falls on Thursday. River Falls plays Hudson next week, who lost 48-7 to Sun Prairie on Friday.