Man charged in Dunn County hatchet attack placed on probation

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The man charged with attacking another man with a hatchet in Dunn County was placed on probation Friday.

Judge Christina Mayer also ordered John Rose to get an alcohol and drug assessment, and do any follow through. Dunn County and Menomonie drug investigators said Rose was in 'kill mode' when he hit a man twice with a hatchet and was poised to do it again when they stopped him.

The investigation showed Rose and his girlfriend, Rebecca Sue Davis, had assaulted two people over drug debts. Davis is due in court in September.