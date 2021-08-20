Judge conditionally approves Dan Peggs plea deal

MADISON (WQOW) - A judge has conditionally approved a plea deal reached between ex-Altoona Superintendent Dan Peggs and prosecutors.

Last month, Peggs agreed to plead guilty to a single charge of possessing child pornography, which is a reduced charge. He was initially charged with sex trafficking a minor and producing child pornography.

In court on Friday, Judge James Peterson conditionally approved the deal, according to Pegg's attorney Joseph Bugni. Bugni said that means the judge agrees the deal looks good, but will not officially give his stamp of approval until the sentencing hearing.

Leading up to Friday's decision, Peggs' attorney Joseph Bugni wrote a letter to Peterson saying Peggs didn't know the victim wasn't of age. The letter also goes into detail about concerns the defense has with Peggs' ex-wife Ashley.

Bugni points to 25 letters sent to the judge arguing for a maximum sentence. He said he has never seen so many letters written before a plea, and claims it is because Ashley Peggs "spearheaded a letter-writing campaign." He includes a Facebook post from Ashley Peggs in which she provides the judge's contact information and tells followers they can write to the judge (included in PDF below.)

In a response letter, Ashley Peggs says, "the case has rocked the entire community and families and students were affected as well. I have even had students and young adults share their letters with me on the impact it has had. They deserve a voice and should they choose to exercise that right is completely up to them."

Bugni also says while Ashley Peggs has the right to "disparage Peggs as a crummy husband, she doesn't have the right to stand in court cloaked as a victim."

To that, Ashley Peggs said she was "sickened by such a statement" and that she doesn't claim to be the victim. But, she says, there have been many people impacted by the case.

"I look at my four girls faces each day and my heart breaks for the impact this has and will continue to have on them. My life and the life of my four girls have been directly impacted greatly by the choices of my ex-husband," Ashley Peggs wrote.

As for the point of not knowing the victim's age, Bugni said Peggs believed the girl was 19 when "they engaged in sexual behavior." He said when Peggs learned she was 17 he "discontinued the relationship until the summer of 2016 - when she turned 18. The relationship then continued sporadically for two more years." He does admit, however, Peggs received an inappropriate photo of the girl and didn't delete it even after he reportedly learned she was a minor in the picture.

The victim in the case says Peggs knew she wasn't 18.

"To my knowledge, there were multiple times we had conversations about the fact that I was under the age of 18," the victim wrote to the judge in an Aug. 20 letter.

The victim lists four different examples -- saying, "I specifically told Peggs I was literally in high school right now," and "he took me to a casino and I told him I didn't think I could get in there because of my age, and he told me to just be quiet and it would be fine."

In another example, the victim says she told Peggs she wasn't that old and said he responded, "I kind of guessed that, and then I proceeded to tell him my actual age and that I was attending high school."

The fourth example the victim provides says, "on another occasion I reminded him I am the age of his students and asked him if this meant he was attracted to his students and he said no because he knows them more."

This is a developing story and will be updated.