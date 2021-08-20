Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:54 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alma/Pepin 42, Elmwood/Plum City 12

Altoona 41, Fall Creek 18

Amery 19, Grantsburg 16

Amherst 42, St. Croix Falls 19

Aquinas 49, Prairie du Chien 15

Arrowhead 38, Marquette University 22

Baraboo 28, Onalaska 21

Barron 26, Ladysmith 6

Belleville 55, Cambridge 0

Beloit Memorial 14, Racine Case 13

Berlin 28, Winneconne 22

Brodhead/Juda 39, Edgerton 0

Brookfield East 35, Watertown 7

Brookwood 34, Cochrane-Fountain City 14

Campbellsport 14, New Holstein 12

Cedar Grove-Belgium 38, Mayville 20

Cedarburg 31, Port Washington 7

Clinton 27, New Glarus 26

Clintonville 56, Green Bay West 24

Columbus 34, Omro 0

Crivitz 8, Chilton 6

Cuba City 50, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 14

Cumberland 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21

Darlington 53, Platteville 21

De Soto 34, Assumption 31

DeForest 42, Madison East 0

Deerfield 28, Dodgeland 13

Dodgeville 40, Viroqua 20

Durand 33, Spring Valley 14

Edgar 35, Lakeland 0

Edgewood 42, River Valley 14

Elkhorn Area 20, New Berlin West 7

Ellsworth 50, Superior 22

Evansville 34, Reedsburg Area 33

Fennimore 47, Iowa-Grant 0

Fond du Lac 31, Marshfield 12

Fox Valley Lutheran 28, Marinette 26

Franklin 35, Appleton North 31

Freedom 40, Seymour 0

Hartford Union 40, Waukesha West 21

Highland 34, River Ridge 12

Hilbert 14, Brillion 0

Homestead 32, Germantown 14

Hortonville 17, Appleton East 7

Howards Grove 23, Poynette 22

Hurley 48, Crandon 0

Iola-Scandinavia 39, Marathon 14

Jefferson 28, Lakeside Lutheran 7

Kimberly 34, Stevens Point 9

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 12, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 34, Ozaukee 13

La Crosse Logan 13, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Lake Country Lutheran 45, St. Marys Springs 0

Little Chute 38, New London 6

Lodi 40, McFarland 0

Luther 40, Blair-Taylor 7

Luxemburg-Casco 42, Xavier 14

Markesan 30, Manawa 14

Marshall 42, Fall River/Rio 15

Mauston 46, Tomah 30

Menasha 34, Beaver Dam 23

Menomonie 28, River Falls 6

Milton 29, Fort Atkinson 0

Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 49, Dominican 0

Monroe 43, Sauk Prairie 7

Mukwonago 34, Hamilton 21

Necedah 56, Wild Rose 15

Nekoosa 46, Black River Falls 21

New Lisbon 28, Hillsboro 6

New Richmond 24, Saint Croix Central 18

Nicolet 42, Sheboygan South 13

Oak Creek 35, Waukesha North 0

Oconomowoc 42, Janesville Craig 7

Oconto Falls 14, Oconto 12

Osceola 46, Lac Courte Oreilles 8

Oshkosh North 37, Green Bay Southwest 6

Oshkosh West 54, Green Bay East 0

Pardeeville 24, Cambria-Friesland 0

Plymouth 29, Sheboygan North 0

Portage 31, Adams-Friendship 0

Pulaski 38, Notre Dame 14

Randolph 36, Rosholt 6

Reedsville 48, Mishicot 8

Regis 27, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 10

Rhinelander 32, Tomahawk 0

Rice Lake 28, Medford Area 6

Shiocton 20, Bonduel 6

Slinger 14, Menomonee Falls 6

Somerset 26, Bloomer 14

Southern Door 25, Oostburg 17

Southwestern 22, Riverdale 14

Stanley-Boyd 51, Cadott 0

Stoughton 27, Oregon 21

Stratford 14, Mosinee 7

Sun Prairie 48, Hudson 7

Turtle Lake 30, Webster 0

Two Rivers 37, Random Lake 0

Valders 40, Merrill 22

Verona Area 42, Kenosha Tremper 7

Waterford 42, Milwaukee King 12

Watertown Luther Prep 34, Ripon 7

Wausau West 38, De Pere 14

Wauwatosa West 60, West De Pere 31

West Salem 48, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0

Whitefish Bay 56, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 6

Wisconsin Lutheran 27, New Berlin Eisenhower 21

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Northland Pines 0

Wrightstown 35, Waupaca 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cudahy vs. Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, ccd.

Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon vs. Delavan-Darien, ccd.

Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny vs. Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate, ccd.

South Milwaukee vs. West Allis Central, ccd.

