Eau Claire Area School District receives $50,000 for homeless program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire students experiencing homelessness could soon have another way to get to school.

This week the Eau Claire Area School District's homeless program received $50,000 in federal grants funds.

The funds are part of $800 million released from the U.S. Department of Education in the American Rescue Plan Act.

Homeless program coordinator Dani Claesges said the money will be used to get a van and employ a van driver.

Claesges said when students become homeless, they often find themselves living in a different area from where their school actually is.

Officials usually try to help homeless students with transportation through the school bus, city bus, or reimbursing parents with a gas station gift card, but the van and driver give families another option.

"What does it take to feel good and be successful at school? A lot of that happens before you walk through the door. A lot of that is, 'Are students getting what they need so that they're ready to learn?' And that's what we really focus on. What do they need so that they're ready to learn?" Claesges said.

The program also buys students school supplies, clothing and hygiene products.

In the 2019-2020 school year, officials said the district had 239 students classified as 'homeless,' and gained 10 more the following school year.