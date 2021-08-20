Dunn County homicide suspect reaches plea bargain

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - One of the three people charged in the murder of a Hayward man in Dunn County reached a plea bargain Friday.

Ashley Gunder, along with Ryan Steinhoff and Chad Turgeson, were charged in the November 2020 beating death of Bruce McGuigan. On Friday, Gunder pleased no contest to being party to reckless homicide, reduced from first degree murder.

She told investigators that Steinhoff and Turgeson beat McGuigan for hours, and that there was a propane torch in the room and she smelled burning hair and skin. Gunder said after McGuigan died, Turgeson told her to clean it up. She said she cleaned up a hammer, a bunch of knives and a lot of blood.

Gunder will be sentenced in December. Turgeson returns to court in September, and Steinhoff in October.