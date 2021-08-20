Do I need a booster if I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

The U.S. is planning booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, but if you got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot instead, stay tuned. Health authorities say a booster probably will be needed for that vaccine as well — but they don’t have enough data yet to decide. All the U.S. vaccines still protect against severe illness and death. But officials say the Pfizer and Moderna immunity against infection wanes over time, plus the shots are under pressure from the extra-contagious delta variant. There’s some data the J&J shot holds up against delta but more is expected soon.