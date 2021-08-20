Coffee for Champions raises money for Special Olympics Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you are looking for an excuse to grab a latte and a donut Friday morning - here's one! Local law enforcement is teaming up with Dunkin' locations across Wisconsin to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Until noon at the Dunkin' located on Clairemont Ave in Eau Claire guests can donate money to for the Torch Run which benefits the Special Olympics.

This is the 9th annual fundraiser and in that time they have raised more than $350,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

By showing your support you can get a coupon for a free donut and for those who donate $10 or more you will receive a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.