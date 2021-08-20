Chippewa Falls man among 3 killed in Jefferson County crash

JOHNSON CREEK (WKOW) -- The Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office put out the names of three men who died in a multi-car pileup in Johnson Creek Wednesday, a crash that shut down westbound I-94 for several hours.

According to the JCME, Harold Ostrander, 38, and Thomas Meier, 65, were both in cars that were caught up in the initial crash. Jason Smeltzer, 41 of Chippewa Falls, was labeled a Good Samaritan by the sheriff's office and died due to the crash as well.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office advised anyone involved in a crash or witnessing a crash should stay in their vehicle unless directed otherwise by authorities.