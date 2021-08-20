Catholic Charities creates website for people who want to assist refugees

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As western Wisconsin prepares for Afghan refugees to reach Fort McCoy, many are wondering what they can do to help, and now Catholic Charities is asking those who want to help to reach out to them.

On the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse website, they have added a page for people who want to assist refugees from Afghanistan. Officials said that people should click "Afghanistan Refugee Assistance" and from there "sign up," and then fill out the form.



Karen Becker with Catholic Charities said that at this time, they have no idea what kind of help might be needed, but want to be ready if Fort McCoy needs people to bring food, supplies, or to volunteer their time.

"Here is a group of people that are definitely having to flee their county, who need our help, that are strangers in this land, and whatever we can do to ease that, we at Catholic Charities feel called to do that," Becker said.

Becker went on to say they have not yet created a formal agreement to assist Fort McCoy when refugees arrive, but have been in communication with them.



Click or tap here to view the form that will put you on an email list if help is needed by Catholic Charities.