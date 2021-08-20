Big Rig Truck Show underway in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Forty acres of fun, 100 trucks and over 3,000 expected to attend as the

11th annual Big Rig Truck Show hits the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

After canceling last year's event due to the pandemic, the show is back and action packed.

This weekend, visitors young and old, rigs from near and far, will be able to decide which truck will take home the title 'best in show.'

Custom built 18-wheelers both owned and operated, individually and commercially, are lining up to showcase what makes their 'rig' unique.

"Truckers are very proud to work in that industry, as they should be. It's a challenging job and it requires a hefty set of skills to do correctly and so when they been doing it for as long as they've been and they get a chance to bring out their show trucks, they put a lot of time and investment into really building these machines up into some beautiful machines and so the chance to come out here and show that off, have a crowd that comes out that really appreciates it, I think it's a perfect storm for recognizing the industry," said Ben Peterson, marketing coordinator of the Big Rig Truck Show.

Truckers who are also seeking employment at this time can also meet with recruiters in the industry. Those who are not truckers but dream of becoming one, can also find training programs at the show.

The weekend-long event features chainsaw carving, a kid zone, truck parades and more. Tickets are $5 for the entire weekend.

