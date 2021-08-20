Biden pledges to Americans in Kabul: ‘We will get you home’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pledging to Americans still trapped in Afghanistan: “We will get you home.”

Biden’s comments at a White House news conference Friday come as the U.S. government struggles to ramp up a massive airlift clearing Americans and other foreigners and vulnerable Afghans, rescuing them from a Taliban takeover of the country.

He said the commitment extends to Afghans who have assisted the U.S. in the long war.

Biden is facing criticism from some at home for the chaotic and often violent scene outside the airport as crowds struggle to reach safety.

Flights from the Kabul airport had stopped for several hours Friday before resuming.