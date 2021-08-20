AP-NORC poll: COVID anxiety up, vaccine requirements favored

DENVER (AP) — Anxiety in the United States over COVID-19 is at its highest level since winter. The heightened worry is reflected in a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. It comes amid another nationwide spike in infections, spurred largely by the highly contagious delta variant. In response, more state governments and school districts are adopting masking and vaccination requirements and the nation’s hospital bed capacity is once again stretched to the limit. The poll shows that the majority of Americans want vaccination mandates for those attending movies, sports, concerts and other crowded events. They also want mandates for those traveling by airplane and for workers in hospitals, restaurants, stores and government offices.