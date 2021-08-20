Anticipated side effects of COVID vaccine booster shot

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With all the news about a third vaccine dose, many are wondering if they should expect the same side effects they had with the previous doses?

Pfizer and Moderna, the two most common vaccines that have been administered in the United States, are both mRNA vaccines, meaning they teach your body how to fight the virus.

After the first two doses, some people felt headaches, feverish, and overall sick for a day or more after their shot. And with the third dose, Leiske Giese with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said research has shown that people can expect that again this time around.

"Usually within 24 hours, all of those symptoms resolve very quickly, and we're seeing about the same thing with this third dose for those people who are recommended to get that," Giese said.

The FDA has not yet approved any vaccine, but the CDC is anticipating rolling out the booster in a month.

