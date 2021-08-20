Skip to Content

52 feared dead, 1 survivor, on migrant boat going to Spain

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service says a woman who was the only person pulled from a sinking dinghy in the Atlantic Ocean told her rescuers that the boat had left Africa a week earlier carrying 53 migrants. A merchant ship spotted the inflatable dinghy 255 kilometers (158 miles) south of Spain’s Canary Islands, and alerted Spanish emergency services. A Spanish official said Friday that the lone survivor was found clinging to the boat with a dead man and a dead woman next to her. She told rescuers the craft had embarked from the Western Sahara coast and the passengers were from Ivory Coast.

Associated Press

